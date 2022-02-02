IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Update

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 81,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IOBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOBT traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17. IO Biotech has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

