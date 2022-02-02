IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.95 Million

Brokerages expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce sales of $347.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $345.60 million and the highest is $350.31 million. IPG Photonics reported sales of $336.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $379.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 18.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total transaction of $86,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $138.85 and a one year high of $257.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

