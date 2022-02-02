IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.87

Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.87 and traded as low as $5.11. IRIDEX shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 42,626 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRIX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 11.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT.

