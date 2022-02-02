IRISnet (IRIS) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for $0.0659 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $78.84 million and $3.11 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00051864 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.87 or 0.07103187 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00057253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,600.76 or 0.99812505 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00055700 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,060,672,872 coins and its circulating supply is 1,196,322,889 coins. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

