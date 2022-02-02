iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.26. 5,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,051,910. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.14 and a one year high of $55.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.