iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:USIG)

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

USIG stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,264. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10.

