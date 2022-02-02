iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

ISTB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.84. 12,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,183. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.77 and a 1 year high of $51.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

