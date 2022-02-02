iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

HDV stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,715. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $104.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.24.

