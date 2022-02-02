iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

SUSB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 280 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,729. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56.

