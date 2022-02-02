iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.089 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,119,533. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.90. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.54 and a twelve month high of $30.44.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.