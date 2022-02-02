iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,163,882 shares.The stock last traded at $32.86 and had previously closed at $33.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

