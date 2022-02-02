iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 3,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,093. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.74 and a 12 month high of $24.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.