iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Position Boosted by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWX opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $59.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

