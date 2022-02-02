iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 872,669 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $32,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

