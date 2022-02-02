iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $113.40

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $113.40 and last traded at $113.40, with a volume of 39471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

