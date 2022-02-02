iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,536,000 after buying an additional 68,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $266.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.20. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $232.17 and a twelve month high of $293.37.

