Iteris (ITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.15. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1,234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.