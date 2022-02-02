ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Trading Up 1.1%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.37. Approximately 4,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 31,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITVPY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.48) in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get ITV alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.