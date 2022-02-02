IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.26). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 15,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $259,273.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,215,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 539,697 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,684,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,975. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

