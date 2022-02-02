Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 22.9% over the last three years.
IVH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,051. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
