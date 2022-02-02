Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.38.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $680,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $759,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,878 shares of company stock worth $10,294,628. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after purchasing an additional 58,015 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JBL opened at $62.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.50. Jabil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.