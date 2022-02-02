James Bilefield Acquires 5,000 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM) insider James Bilefield acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 468 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($31,460.07).

LON:STEM opened at GBX 483.50 ($6.50) on Wednesday. SThree plc has a one year low of GBX 313.50 ($4.21) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($8.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 470.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 513.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £646.11 million and a P/E ratio of 23.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. SThree’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.74) price objective on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

