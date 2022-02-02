Janus Henderson Group (JHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JHG opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Janus Henderson Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 203.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Janus Henderson Group worth $11,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

