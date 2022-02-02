Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
NYSE:JBI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $130,178,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,972,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
