Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:JBI traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,044. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $130,178,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter valued at $41,547,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $44,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at $44,087,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,972,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

