Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €9.00 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) received a €9.00 ($10.11) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.57) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective on Metro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.80) price objective on Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.79) price objective on Metro in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €10.08 ($11.32).

ETR B4B3 opened at €9.85 ($11.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96. Metro has a one year low of €9.75 ($10.96) and a one year high of €13.00 ($14.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is €10.63 and its 200-day moving average is €11.16.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

