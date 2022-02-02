Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.87. The stock has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Joan Dea sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $103,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,738 shares of company stock valued at $28,392,349. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 386.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

