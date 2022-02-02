Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Central Japan Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Central Japan Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of CJPRY stock opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. Central Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

