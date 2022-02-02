Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.49 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$24.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.89 million.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.43.

TSE OGI opened at C$2.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.66 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.77. The company has a market cap of C$630.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

