Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on bpost SA/NV’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for bpost SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BPOSY. UBS Group downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.78) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 92.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

