Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Methanex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.18.

TSE MX opened at C$59.44 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Methanex’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

