Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.09.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $560.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $158.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $610.75 and its 200 day moving average is $581.79.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

