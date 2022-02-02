Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $3,340,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 203.4% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 60,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.