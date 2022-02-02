Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $17.60 and a 52 week high of $22.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.073 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.