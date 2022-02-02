Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,625 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 194.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 201.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 327,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 218,536 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 440,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,364,000 after buying an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $3,783,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total transaction of $46,826.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

NYSE DHI opened at $89.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.57 and a 1-year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

