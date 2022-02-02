JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Stake Raised by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 1.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

BBUS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,472. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $87.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.