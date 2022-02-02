Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB) rose 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.87. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.83.

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.93 million and a PE ratio of -3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.83.

Jubilee Gold Exploration Company Profile (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

