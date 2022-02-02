Juggernaut Market Capitalization Hits $8.62 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $482,051.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044564 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00118629 BTC.

About Juggernaut

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

