Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 64,914 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the third quarter worth $81,000. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 51.9% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

