Jump Financial LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 977.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,496 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the period. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HIMS shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

HIMS opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $997.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.23. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.86.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

