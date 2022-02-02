Jump Financial LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 59,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Gogo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Gogo by 40.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Gogo by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.