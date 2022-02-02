Jump Financial LLC Sells 134,500 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134,500 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $116,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 64.78% and a net margin of 128.30%. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,402 shares of company stock worth $1,928,520 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

