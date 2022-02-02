Jump Financial LLC Sells 26,789 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 53.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $31.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $60.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.