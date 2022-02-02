Jump Financial LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEOV. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 947.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter.

VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

