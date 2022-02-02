Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Update

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,061,500 shares, an increase of 55.6% from the December 31st total of 1,325,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KHOTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kahoot! ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of Kahoot! ASA stock opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $15.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.65.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

