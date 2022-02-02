Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 830,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ KXIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.08. 116,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,056. Kaixin Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09.

Get Kaixin Auto alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 3,981.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 20.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaixin Auto by 195.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaixin Auto in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a holding company, whose subsidiaries operate as used car dealers. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Kaixin Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaixin Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.