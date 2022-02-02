Karen Marie Rapp Sells 2,108 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Stock

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

National Instruments stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 864,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,499. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 13.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 71,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after purchasing an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 428,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 21.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,343,000 after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 51.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

