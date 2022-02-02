Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 9,663 shares.The stock last traded at $35.13 and had previously closed at $35.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KARO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

The firm has a market cap of $766.69 million and a P/E ratio of 34.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 111,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,672,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

