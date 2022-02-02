Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,794 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 281,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 23,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of PG opened at $159.74 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $386.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $496,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,250 shares of company stock valued at $104,730,552. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

