Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $14.07 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 210.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $14,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $594.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $594.33. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

