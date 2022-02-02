Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Invests $22.56 Million in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,560,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MongoDB by 191.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,848,000 after buying an additional 3,786,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 7.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,448,000 after acquiring an additional 391,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 809,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,756,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 17.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,160,000 after buying an additional 118,561 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total transaction of $2,122,780.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 11,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $5,998,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,506 shares of company stock valued at $54,323,150 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB stock opened at $411.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

